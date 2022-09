Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chubbuck Duncan & Robey on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of bodily injury sustained while at work, was filed by Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on behalf of McLane Co. The case is 5:22-cv-00853, McLane Company Inc v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 7:47 PM