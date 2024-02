News From Law.com

McKool Smith associate Kyle Ryman is a patent litigator with his own patent — an app for a study system that helped him notch a top score on the Texas Bar Examination. Ryman isn't going to monetize the app, which he named Scholati, but instead wants to donate it to a university interested in developing it.

Legal Services

February 16, 2024, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /