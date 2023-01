Who Got The Work

Frank Springfield of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for Santander Bank NA in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Real Estate Settlement Procedure (RESPA) Act. The action was filed Dec. 2 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney Max Story on behalf of Monterio McKnight. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger, is 3:22-cv-01328, McKnight v. Santander Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

January 16, 2023, 6:47 AM