Lawyers at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon, Walmart and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Musitief Firm on behalf of Jamie McKnight, who was allegedly scarred and disfigured after using Amada Pure Skin Tag and Mole Removal Cream. The case is 2:23-cv-01449, McKnight v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

April 14, 2023, 7:21 PM

Jamie Mcknight

Fine & Staud LLP

Amazon.Com Inc.

Ebay Inc.

Target Corp.

Tyrese Skinner

Walmart Stores Inc. a/k/a Walmart, Inc. d/b/a Walmart

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, P.C.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims