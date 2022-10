Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging religious-based employment discrimination against Humana to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Glankler Brown PLLC on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming denial of accommodation and wrongful termination amid a policy of mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees. The case is 3:22-cv-00371, McKnight et al v. Humana, Inc. et al.