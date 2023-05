Who Got The Work

Scott A. Wissel and T. Hunter Brown of Lewis Rice have entered appearances for Chicago Title Company LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Truth in Lending Act. The complaint was filed pro se on March 27 in Kansas District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse, is 2:23-cv-02139, McKinzy v. J.B. Nutter & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael E. McKinzy, Sr.

defendants

Flagstar Bank

Chicago Title Company, LLC

J.B. Nutter & Company

Money Source, Inc., The

United Fidelity Funding Corp.

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

Stinson LLP

Brancato, Haggerty & Palmentere Lc

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act