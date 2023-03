New Suit - Consumer

Flagstar Bancorp and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court for claims under the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02139, McKinzy v. J.B. Nutter & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael E. McKinzy, Sr.

defendants

Flagstar Bank

J.B. Nutter & Company

Money Source, Inc., The

United Fidelity Funding Corp.

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act