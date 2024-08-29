Who Got The Work

Proskauer Rose partner Steven J. Porzio has entered an appearance for furniture retailer Lovesac and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 21 in Connecticut District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Scott McKinnon, targets certain officers and directors in alleging that the company improperly capitalized $2.2 million due to errors in its methodology for calculating accruals of last mile freight expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:24-cv-01343, McKinnon v. Nelson et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Scott McKinnon

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Defendants

Andrew R. Heyer

Donna Dellomo

Jack A. Krause

John Grafer

Sharon M. Leite

Shawn D. Nelson

Shirley Romig

Vineet Mehra

Walter F. McLallen

defendant counsels

Proskauer Rose

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws