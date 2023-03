Removed To Federal Court

Floor and Decor Outlets of America removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik de Blouw and Gomez Trial Attorneys. Floor and Decor is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 3:23-cv-00460, McKinnon v. Floor and Decor Outlets of America Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 14, 2023, 2:50 PM