Verizon Communications and United States Postal Service were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Lowenthal & Abrams on behalf of Barbara McKinney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04924, Mckinney v. United States Of America et al.

December 12, 2022, 1:04 PM