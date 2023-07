Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Keuler Kelly Hutchins Blankenship & Sigler on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, pertaining to underinsured motorist benefits, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Jon McKinney. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, McKinney v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Jon McKinney

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Keuler Kelly Hutchins Blankenship & Sigler LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims