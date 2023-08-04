New Suit - Class Action

The NCAA was hit with a civil rights class action on Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit alleges that the NCAA's Academic Performance Program, which penalizes teams that fail to maintain certain academic standards, has a disparate impact on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. According to the complaint, HBCU teams are 43 times more likely to receive postseason bans than teams from predominantly white institutions, and while just 6.5 percent of Division I schools are HBCUs, 72 percent of teams banned from postseason competition since 2010 are from HBCUs. The suit was filed by RileyCate, Fegan Scott and May Jung. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01372, McKinney v. National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 04, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Mckinney

Plaintiffs

Rileycate, LLC

Rileycate LLC

defendants

National Collegiate Athletic Association

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation