New Suit - Employment

Princeton University was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court arising from the institution's requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The lawsuit was brought by Vlasac & Shmaruk on behalf of a budget analyst who contends that she was terminated for requesting an exemption on religious grounds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05069, McKinley v. Princeton University et al.