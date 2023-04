New Suit

US Bank and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Roland G. McKind. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00882, McKind v. U.S. Bank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Roland G. McKind

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association

MTGLQ Investors, L.P.

PHH Mortgate Company

Shellpoint Mortgage

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct