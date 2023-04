Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Mortgage Network and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by KSR Law on behalf of a former employee who claims he was not paid the vested amount of his deferred compensation account upon exiting the company. The case is 1:23-cv-10728, McKillop v. Mortgage Network, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin McKillop

Plaintiffs

Kushner Sanders Ravinal LLP

defendants

James Comosa

Mortgage Network, Inc.

Robert McInnes

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations