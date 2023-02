Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley & Lardner on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Planet K to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Lubin & Enoch on behalf of a plaintiff alleging pregnancy discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-00182, McKibban v. MMK Holdings, L.P.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 5:54 PM