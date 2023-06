News From Law.com

Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet subsidiary that's using AI and data science to make a splash in precision medicine, has hired drug distributor McKesson's chief compliance officer as general counsel. Laura O'Donnell is coming aboard at a time of rapid-fire change for the eight-year-old, San Francisco-based company, which has new leadership, a narrowed strategy and $1 billion in new funding from its parent.

