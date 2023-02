New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center on Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of McKesson Specialty Care Distribution LLC, arises from an alleged breach of a pharmaceutical supply agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00072, McKesson Specialty Care Distribution, LLC v. Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.