New Suit - Contract

Winstead filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of McKesson Medical-Surgical. The suit brings claims against United Memorial Medical Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02749, Mckesson Medical-Surgical, Inc v. United Memorial Medical Center, LLC.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Mckesson Medical-Surgical, Inc

Plaintiffs

Winstead

defendants

United Memorial Medical Center, LLC

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract