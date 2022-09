New Suit - Contract

McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit targets Geneus Diagnostics and Justin Jones over allegedly unpaid invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01038, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. v. Geneus Diagnostics LLC et al.