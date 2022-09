New Suit - Contract

McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Robert Moser Inc. d/b/a Moser's U-Save Pharmacy on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices, was brought by Spencer Fane. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00322, McKesson Corp. v. Robert Moser Inc.