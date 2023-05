New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Robeson Health Care was hit with a data breach class action Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning a late Feb. 2023 breach, was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne P.A.; and Sanford Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00979, McKenzie v. Robeson Health Care Corporation.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Julianna Laura McKenzie

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Robeson Health Care Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims