Who Got The Work

Spencer P. Hugret, Trina M. Clayton and Katherine P. Vilchez from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Ford Motor Co. in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed March 24 in California Northern District Court by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the purchaser of a pre-owned 2017 Ford F-150 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01407, Mckenzie v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Troy Mckenzie

Plaintiffs

Strategic Legal Practices, Apc

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract