Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher removed an employment discrimination class action against Amazon.com to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 5:22-cv-01987, McKenzie v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 10, 2022, 3:59 PM