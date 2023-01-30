Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant Specialty, also known as American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, and Cenlar FSB, also known as Central Loan Administration and Reporting, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Didriksen, Saucier & Woods on behalf of Paul McKendall. The case is 2:23-cv-00378, McKendall v. Cenlar FSB a/k/a Central Loan Administration and Reporting et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 7:12 PM