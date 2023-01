Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida, an Assurant company, and Cenlar FSB to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Didroksen, Saucier and Woods on behalf of Paul McKendall. The case is 3:23-cv-00049, McKendall v. Cenlar FSB a/k/a Central Loan Administration and Reporting.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 7:19 PM