Who Got The Work

Joshua L. Schwartz of Barley Snyder has entered an appearance for Sweet Hotels in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleged physical access barriers at the defendant's East Chocolate Avenue premises, was filed Feb. 29 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Carlson Brown Law and Lynch Carpenter LLP on behalf of Beth McKelvie. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Daryl F. Bloom, is 1:24-cv-00363, McKelvie v. Sweet Hotels, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 15, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Beth McKelvie

Plaintiffs

Carlson Brown

Lynch Carpenter LLP

defendants

Sweet Hotels, LLC

defendant counsels

Barley Snyder

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA