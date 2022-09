Removed To Federal Court

JetSuiteX Inc. on Monday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Aegis Law Firm, pursues wage-and-hour claims on behalf of non-exempt workers employed in California. JetSuiteX, a private-jet style regional airline, is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 2:22-cv-06955, McKeehan v. JetSuiteX, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2022, 8:35 PM