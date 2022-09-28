New Suit - Contract

Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning a public works sanitary sewer system installation project, was brought by Bailey & Galyen on behalf of McKee Utility Contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00831, McKee Utility Contractors, Inc. v. Vulcan Materials Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

