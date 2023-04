Who Got The Work

Partners Sean P. Sullivan and Jonathan E. Ley of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to represent Allstate in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which arises from Hurricane Ida-related property damage claims, was filed Feb. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Kandell, Kandell & Petrie on behalf of Tyronne McKay. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:23-cv-00660, McKay v. Allstate Insurance Company.

April 08, 2023, 2:06 PM

Tyronne McKay

Kandell, Kandell & Petrie

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company, Inc

Kelley Kronenberg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute