Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was brought by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Lynn McKay and Sharon McKay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02249, McKay et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynn McKay

Sharon McKay

defendants

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract