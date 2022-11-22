Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Casler, Bordelon, Lawler & Gelder on Monday removed a lawsuit against Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Edward J. Womac Jr. & Associates on behalf of Lionel McIntyre. The case is 2:22-cv-04608, McIntyre v. Progressive American Insurance Company et al.

Automotive

November 22, 2022, 5:23 AM