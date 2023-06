Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baird Holm on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and American Casualty Co. of Reading to Nebraska District Court. The complaint was filed by Paloucek, Herman & Wurl Law Offices on behalf of an Artic Glacier employee who was delivering ice to Walmart and claims that an overhead door fell on his head. The case is 4:23-cv-03103, McIntosh v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony McIntosh

Plaintiffs

Paloucek, Herman Law Firm

defendants

Walmart Inc.

American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania

defendant counsels

Likes, Meyerson Law Firm

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims