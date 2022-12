Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Uzsamur Inc. and one of its drivers to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Liss, Shapero & Mitnick on behalf of Wendy Ann McIntosh. The case is 2:22-cv-12974, Mcintosh v. Olimjon et al.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 4:18 PM