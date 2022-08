Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by TGH Litigation on behalf of Tamiyah McIntosh. The case is 4:22-cv-00552, McIntosh v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 7:32 PM