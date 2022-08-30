Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Tuesday removed an insurance class action against MetLife to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Cronin & Co., alleges that MetLife's 'inflation protection rider,' an add-on which purports to cause benefits to increase every year without a corresponding increase in premiums, is false and misleading because policyholders' base premiums increase as a result of the daily benefit amounts provided by the rider. The case is 2:22-cv-06152, McHugh et al. v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 1:47 PM