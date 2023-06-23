McGuireWoods Wins Both Attorney, Law Firm Honors at SE Legal...

News From Law.com

It was a McGuireWoods sweep at the Southeastern Legal Awards event Thursday night, with the firm winning both the Law Firm of the Year and Attorney of the Year honors. The Daily Report's annual awards event expanded this year from the Georgia Legal Awards to the Southeastern Legal Awards, now including six states (Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee). The Attorney of the Year accolades went to Jonathan Ellis, a partner with the firm's Raleigh office.

