McGuireWoods' upward trajectory continued but slowed amid depressed demand in 2022, seeing a modest 2.5% rise in revenue, up to $977.3 million from $953.5 million. Following suit, with total lawyer head count rising by only 0.5% to 925, revenue per lawyer also nudged upward by 2%.

March 02, 2023, 1:53 PM