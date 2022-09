News From Law.com

Two corporate finance partners have joined McGuireWoods in Richmond, moving their practice from Hunton Andrews Kurth, while two litigators from Winston & Strawn have also joined the firm. In Richmond, W. Lake Taylor, Jr. and Lawton Way arrived at the firm Sept. 1, while Michael Nutter in Chicago and Merritt Westcott in Houston. Way was at Hunton Andrews for 11 years, making partner in 2018 in the Richmond office, while Taylor was there for 25 years.

Legal Services

September 07, 2022, 1:05 PM