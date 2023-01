News From Law.com

On the eve of what financial forecasters are expecting to be a mild economic setback in 2023, McGuireWoods' Pittsburgh office has gained debt finance partner Jon Mooney, who has spent a decade and a half practicing in-house at some of the firm's biggest financial services clients. Mooney started at the firm on Tuesday after occupying top legal positions at McGuireWoods clients PNC Bank, since 2013, and Bank of America, from 2005 to 2011.

Banking & Financial Services

January 04, 2023, 1:42 PM