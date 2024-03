News From Law.com

McGuireWoods has expanded in Dallas with three lawyers from Dallas litigation boutique Elliott Sauter who focus on the health care sector and bring the government investigations and white collar litigation practice to the office.Michael Elliott and Mindy Sauter, both former federal prosecutors, joined McGuireWoods on Monday as partners in Dallas, along with counsel Chris Quinlan.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 06, 2024, 5:36 PM

nature of claim: /