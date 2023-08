News From Law.com

McGuireWoods has hired Peter Geovanes as the firm's first chief innovation and AI officer, the latest Am Law 200 firm to bring on a c-suite leader focused on artificial intelligence. Geovanes, most recently at Winston & Strawn, will report directly to McGuireWoods' managing partner Tracy Walker in his new role overseeing the development and implementation of AI-enhanced tools, among other innovation-focused business solutions, the firm said.

