McGuireWoods and Finnegan Beef Up DC Benches, While Baker Do...

Law firm offices in the Beltway have been a hive of activity recently, with several bringing in fresh talent to their legal and public policy teams. McGuireWoods' global litigation practice has lured Shannon Kasley from King & Spalding. Finnegan has brought in IP litigator Reginald Lucas. Baker Donelson has brought on Michael Reynolds, a policy director from a U.S. Senate committee. Holland & Knight's public policy and regulation group has added Elizabeth Noll.

September 26, 2022, 4:54 PM