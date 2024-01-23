Who Got The Work

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman senior associate Carl Hudson and associate Olivia Rosen have entered appearances for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., Christopher Matheiu and other members of the company's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 12 in California Northern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of John McGuire, accuses the defendants of gross mismanagement and wasting corporate assets by misrepresenting the health of the company's portfolio companies to investors and failing to maintain internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-00245, McGuire v. Labe et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 23, 2024, 9:03 AM

John McGuire

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Christopher Matheiu

Cynthia Fornelli

Gilbert Ahye

James Labe

Katherine Park

Kimberley Vogel

Sajal Srivastava

Stephen Cassani

Steven Bird

Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims