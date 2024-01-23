Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partners Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman senior associate Carl Hudson and associate Olivia Rosen have entered appearances for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., Christopher Matheiu and other members of the company's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 12 in California Northern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of John McGuire, accuses the defendants of gross mismanagement and wasting corporate assets by misrepresenting the health of the company's portfolio companies to investors and failing to maintain internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-00245, McGuire v. Labe et al.
Banking & Financial Services
January 23, 2024, 9:03 AM