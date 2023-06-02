Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norris, Keplinger, Hicks & Welder on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Bratcher Gockel Law on behalf of Mikayla McGuire, a Black woman who alleges that she was being followed while shopping. The plaintiff contends that after confronting the incident and pointing out that she noticed no other races of people were being followed, she was subsequently escorted out of the store by the police. The case is 4:23-cv-00382, McGuire v. Dillards Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mikayla McGuire

defendants

Dillards, Inc.

defendant counsels

Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation