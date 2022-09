Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and related foreclosure, was filed by the J. Gannon Helstowski Law Firm on behalf of Mildred Suzanne McGregor. The case is 4:22-cv-00761, McGregor v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. et al.