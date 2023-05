Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Country Financial to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Lacy Kane & Kube on behalf of four plaintiffs claiming racial and gender bias. The case is 2:23-cv-00798, McGregor et al v. CC Services, Inc., an Illinois Corporation, d/b/a Country Financial and Country Insurance & Financial Services.

Banking & Financial Services

May 27, 2023, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Janet Richardson

Kim McGregor

Maria Jennifer Bridgeford

Shirley Stanback

defendants

CC Services, Inc., an Illinois Corporation, d/b/a Country Financial and Country Insurance & Financial Services

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination