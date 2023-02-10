Who Got The Work

Thomas D. Goldberg and Jennifer M. Palmer of Day Pitney have stepped in to defend Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto-focused investment company that owns Genesis Trading and CoinDesk, and CEO Barry Silbert in a pending securities class action concerning DCG-owned Genesis Global Capital. The suit, filed Jan. 23 in Connecticut District Court by Silver Golub & Teitell, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the insolvency of Genesis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill, is 3:23-cv-00082, Mcgreevy et al v. Digital Currency Group, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 10, 2023, 8:21 AM