New Suit - Securities Class Action

Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto-focused investment company that owns Genesis Trading and CoinDesk, and CEO Barry Silbert were slapped with a securities class action Monday in relation to DCG-owned Genesis Global Capital. The suit, which comes on the heels of Genesis filing for bankruptcy, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the insolvency of Genesis, which allegedly stopped honoring redemption requests from lenders attempting to obtain their digital assets in Nov. 2022. According to the complaint, Genesis misleadingly included a $1.1 billion promissory note from DCG on its balance sheet as a current asset, which falsely portrayed Genesis as solvent when it was insolvent. The suit, filed in Connecticut District Court, was brought by Silver Golub & Teitell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00082, Mcgreevy et al v. Digital Currency Group, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

January 23, 2023, 4:35 PM