Who Got The Work

Alexander Will of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Ryan Consulting Group Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 7 in Indiana Southern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of a former assistant director of operations, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:23-cv-00399, Mcgraw v. Ryan Consulting Group, Inc.

April 21, 2023, 10:13 AM

